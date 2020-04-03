COVID-19: Gov Emmanuel orders lockdown of Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Thursday ordered a complete lockdown of the state for 14 days to curb the coronavirus crisis.

This comes after a confirmation of five index cases in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

During a state broadcast, Emmanuel said the decision to completely lock down the state was to ensure effective contact tracing of those who might have come in contact with the five index cases.

The governor said the ban on movement across the state would be enforced by security operatives to ensure strict compliance by members of the public.

According to him, only pharmaceutical stores and grocery shops would be opened for business during the period.

Emmanuel directed that all business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices should remain closed during the period.

He said that only those on essential duties would be allowed to move, saying, “they must show valid and proper means of identification”

“As I speak, the confirmed cases who are mostly healthcare professionals are in good health and have so far presented no symptoms.

“However, they have been moved to the isolation centres for proper management and the process of contact tracing has begun to identify those who may have come in contact with them.

“To enable this process run effectively, I am hereby announcing a complete cessation of movement in the state for a period of 14 days,” he said.

The governor described coronavirus as a global pandemic, adding, “we must do our part to curtail is spread”.

“No country or state can claim to be 100 per cent ready for the pandemic, I urge Akwa Ibom people to come together so that we could win the fight against Covid-19.

“Our residents need not panic, the situation require that all hands should be on deck to defeat the pandemic, this is not the time to panic or spread fear,” he said.