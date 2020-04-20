COVID-19: Gov Diri imposes dusk to dawn curfew in Bayelsa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has imposed a five-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Information and Orientation, who is also a member of the Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19, saying the 7.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. curfew begins on Sunday (April 19).

Akpor said the curfew was to reinforce the ban on social gathering, particularly gatherings at night clubs, eateries and nocturnal worship centres.

He said the governor urged security personnel to ensure full compliance by the state residents.