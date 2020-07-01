COVID-19: Gov Akeredolu self isolates, orders compulsory tests for members of cabinet

Gov Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has isolated himself after testing positive for COVID-19 and directed his cabinet members to undergo compulsory tests.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, on Tuesday in Akure.

“As you all know, the result has come out positive even as Mr Governor wasted no time disclosing his status.

“Sequel to the above, Mr Governor has resolved to self-isolate in line with accepted global standards in respect of COVID-19 protocols.

“This becomes necessary in order to ensure a proper determination and direction of focus.

“Mr Governor trusts in God that all will be well even as he seeks the prayers of all and sundry during this period,” the statement said.

The statement explained that no component of government business would be adversely affected within the period of the governor’s self-isolation.

It added that the Governor called on all to be steadfast and remain committed to their assigned official responsibilities.

“Specifically, Mr Governor calls on his Campaign Team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the Re-run Project. We shall win and win big, he assures.

“In the meantime, Gov. Akeredolu has directed all members of the Cabinet, close aides and others who have had reasons for constant contacts with him to undergo compulsory tests,” it added.

