COVID-19: Ganduje relaxes lockdown despite mounting cases in Kano

Kano State government has relaxed the one week stay at home order to curb the spread of coronavirus from 6am – 12 midnight on Thursday.

The decision comes despite the fact that the state has confirmed 73 total positive cases of coronavirus including one death so far.

Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, made the announcement while briefing journalists on Wednesday at Government house.

Gawuna who is also the Chairman, State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, disclosed that the relaxation of the lockdown was considered by the government to enable residents prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ordered total lockdown for seven days on Thursday 16th, April, 2020, to curtail for spread of the global health burden in the state.

There have since been reports of community infection in the state with claims that about 150 persons have been buried in cemeteries across the state.

The state government initially denied the claim, but later said an investigation had been launched to unravel the cause of the deaths.