COVID-19: FG working on home-grown solutions – Onu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, says the Ministry is making frantic efforts to develop home-grown solutions to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

Onu made the revelation on Wednesday when he received the Report of The Ministerial Committee on The Repositioning and Strengthening of The Ministry to Effectively Carry Out Its Statutory Charged Responsibilities to the Federal Government, in his office in Abuja.

He said that one lesson to draw from Covid-19 is that the pandemic has offered us unique opportunity to think out of the box as a nation and utilize home-grown Science, Technology and Innovation to solve our problems.

“Nigerians must begin to develop self-confidence in themselves and appreciate technological innovations produced by Nigerians. Realize that taking Nigeria to where it should be is our responsibility.

“To move from recession to recovery, the nation must be attached to science and technology,” he added.

He assured that the Ministry will fully implement the recommendations of the committee so as to reposition the Ministry for greater outputs.

“For us to provide jobs for unemployed, there is need for us to provide the enabling environment. The Ministry will work hard and will not rest until we develop a home-grown solution for COVID-19. This virus is a wakeup call for us to wake up from our slumber to find solution to our problems,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

