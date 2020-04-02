COVID-19: FG under fire for begging US Billionaire for ventilators on social media

Nigeria’s Federal Government is being hauled over the coals for going on social media to plead with United States billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators to tackle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

This comes after Musk, who is the founder and Chief Engineer, SpaceX, had tweeted that his firm had extra ventilators that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in America.

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. We will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients and not stored in a warehouse,” he tweeted.

In its response, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning tagged the billionaire on Twitter, asking him to assist Nigeria.

The ministry tweeted, “Dear @Elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 to 500 ventilators to assist with Covid19 cases rising everyday in Nigeria.”

This didn’t go down well with many Nigerians on Twitter who frown at the grovelling nature of the government’s request.

Many were particularly upset given the gross mismanagement that characterizes public expenditure in the country.

Bring Back Our Girls co-convener, Aisha Yesufu, pointed out the irony of a government that has harried tech entrepreneurs now going cap in hand to a tech billionaire for help overseas.

She tweeted, “The same Nigeria that is begging @elonmusk is the same Nigeria that has been harassing and killing young tech people in Nigeria. They bullied everyone with laptop and did everything to kill their dreams. They refused to heed citizens shouting end SARS.”

@AsiwajuLerry tweeted, “Are we that broke in this country? All those billion naira donations, wetin una dey take am do (sic)?”

@taramasalata001 said it was unfortunate that a rich country like Nigeria could stoop so low.

“Nigeria, being the giant and richest in Africa, should be the one shipping ventilators and other equipment to other African countries to help them cope with Covid-19 but here we are, begging for support after mismanagement and embezzling public funds for decades. What a shame!”

@AriyoJoshuaOlus said the Federal Government ought to have used diplomatic and business channels to get such help rather than go on social media.

@SmartAudi said the N37bn budgeted for the National Assembly renovation could have bought thousands of ventilators.

“The N37bn budgeted for NASS renovation should be used to purchase ventilators. They won’t have constituencies to provide over if people die out of lack of equipment. This country under you people is in a mess because you have no priority at all,” he tweeted.