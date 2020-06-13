COVID-19: FG to retain passports of travellers to Nigeria

All travellers into Nigeria will henceforth leave their passports with the Nigeria Immigration Service for two weeks, till their health status is verified.

This is contained in a circular dated June 10, 2020, addressed to all diplomatic, consular and international organisations accredited to Nigeria.

According to the document, only those with diplomatic passport are exempted from the new directives.

The circular with reference number BW/20/CIR.LET/III/2020 reads;

“Persons who have arrived in Nigeria are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and to remain in the city/state where the point of entry is located (i.e Lagos or Abuja) throughout the duration of self-quarantine.

“If not resident in Lagos, passengers shall make arrangements for accommodation at their own cost. Please note that the Federal Government will not be responsible for providing accommodation or transportation to the place of abode.

“Passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service System’s Migrant Identification and Data Analysis System and their passports retained until after successful completion of 14 days self-quarantine except diplomatic passport holders.”

Those whose samples test negative and are unable to stay in Lagos and Abuja, will be allowed to return to their state of residence after providing the necessary health details.

Also, a new aviation protocol has been issued to citizens and foreigners coming into the country.

It reads in part;

-They must test negative for COVID19 before they depart their respective countries to Nigeria.

-The test must be done two weeks before departure to Nigeria.

-They must self isolate for 14 days once they arrive Nigeria

-A repeat COVID19 test will be carried out on them 72 hours after arriving Nigeria.

