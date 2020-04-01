COVID-19: FG to reach 11m Nigerians with palliatives

At least 11 million Nigerians are to benefit from the Federal Government’s palliatives to help mitigate the adverse effects of the measures imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This was announced in Abuja Tuesday by a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouk.

According to her, the aim of government is to ensure that the beneficiaries suffer minimal pains during the lockdown.

She also disclosed that internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East had already received two months rations of relief materials.

Farouk stated that government already had a social register with details of those considered as the vulnerable in society in 35 states of the federation.

According to the minister, these people belong to around 2.6 million households across the country.

Also, the PTF pleaded with citizens to comply with the restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.