COVID-19: FG to lockdown 18 hotspot LGs

emmanuel

The Federal Government has identified 18 council areas as the hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic and has perfected plans to put them under what is called ‘precision lockdown’.

According to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation and chairman of the COVID-19 PTF, Boss Mustapha, the 18 council areas account for 60% of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

“As super spreaders, the councils must be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha stated this after his committee briefed the President, Major General (retd.) Muhammadu Buhari Monday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 so far.

He said the precision lockdown would be implemented by the government of the states where the 18 local governments are.

According to the SGF Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.

He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.

