COVID-19: FG threatens to arrest anyone without a face mask

The Federal Government has announced that anyone found moving about without a face mask will be arrested and prosecuted.

This was disclosed in a document by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Friday, as part of the guidelines it released for the implementation of the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown.

In the five-page document signed by the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, FG stated that anyone found with a temperature above 38ºC will be mandated to return home.

“Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38ºC will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation,” the statement read in part.

“Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted.

“Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted.

“Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced in his broadcast on Monday that there would be a gradual easing of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states from May 4.

There are however fears this may trigger a fresh wave of infections in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

