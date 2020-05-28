COVID-19: FG suspends evacuation of Nigerians abroad

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the Federal Government has temporarily suspended the evacuation of Nigerians abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Onyeama said suspending the evacuation was to ensure the implementation of new protocols that would be required of evacuees.

“There is going to be a change in that protocol and that is going to affect the timing of any further evacuation we are going to undertake,” he said.

“What we have been asked to do is to cease or suspend all evacuations for now until this new structure is put into place. We are very hopeful that maybe by next week, we should be able to commence evacuation.”

According to the minister, one of the new measures will be the cancelling of quarantining in hotels for returnees.

He said, “Anybody that is going to be evacuated will, first of all, undergo a test from the countries they are leaving from, at least five days before travel and not later than nine days before.

“That will be a pre-condition for boarding the flights to Nigeria. And if they are positive, they will not be able to board the flight.

“On arrival in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote and his other partners will have in place these units where they will take samples from the passengers coming in and they will retain their passports.

“The passengers will then be able to go home and not into prescribed hotels to self-isolate. Results from those samples will then be ready within a day or two; those who are positive will then be taking in for isolation.

“The whole issue of quarantining in hotels will no longer be necessary. This can also mean more people can also come back more frequently, and it will be a lot easier than it has been up to now.”

