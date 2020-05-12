COVID-19: FG set to evacuate 200 Nigerians from Canada

The Nigeria High Commission in Canada says it is on the verge of evacuating about 200 Nigerians stranded in that country due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the mission said a Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Air Peace had been specially arranged to fly the intending returnees home this Thursday.

The high commission noted that it could be the only special evacuation flight for Nigerian nationals stranded in Canada due to the virus chaos.

It said the plane would pick the prospective passengers from two locations in Canada, namely Toronto and Alberta.

The aircraft is expected to pick the first set from the Pearson International Airport, Toronto to the Calgary International Airport, Alberta to load the second set of passengers.

The aircraft will depart Alberta for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where the evacuees would be moved into isolation for 14 days.

The one-way flight will cost each prospective evacuee between 1,130 dollars (N452,000) and 2,000 dollars (N800,000) depending on the class.

This comes several days after 265 Nigerians were evacuated from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and another 253 from the United Kingdom.

160 were repatriated from the United States on Sunday, bringing the total number of evacuees to 678.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

