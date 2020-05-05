COVID-19: FG okays use of Nigerians for clinical trials for vaccine

Nigeria has expressed its readiness to be part of global trial test of the vaccines developed for the treatment of coronavirus, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 disclosed on Monday.

According to the PTF, Nigeria has informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) that it wants to be part of the global solidarity trial of the medicines being tried to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the daily press briefing of the PTF in Abuja, both the National Coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria would be part of the global trial and its patients would be used for the clinical trials.

Dr. Aliyu said: “We have also expressed interest in being involved in Oxford trial of the vaccine and we have been reached by the manufacturer of Remdesivir; which is the new drug the US provided, to see whether we can look at using it for our patients. We are looking at that from a clinical trial perspective.”

The Health Minister added: “We have indicated interest to the World Health Organisation to be part of the global solidarity trial of medicines being tried to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts are on to also conduct research here in Nigeria.

“Other drugs can be added to the trials based on emerging evidence. In all this, we shall ensure the maintenance of ethical standards and safety of our people.

“I wish to recognise our healthcare workers who are at the frontlines, for your commitment and to reiterate the importance of maintaining high personal safety standards and infection prevention and control protocols at your workplace. This not only protects you but your family. We shall ensure more personal protective equipment for you and urge you to ensure its judicious use.”

The WHO Country Representatives, Fiona Brakar, said the COVID-19 vaccine would probably be available between 12 and 18 months to the date the virus was reported by China.

She said: “Research in going on globally, to study the genetics, of the virus and by styling the genetics of the virus, this helps us to develop a vaccine. Thanks to rapid sharing of genetic sequencing data from countries, we are able to advance the production of the vaccine. We do acknowledge the contributions of countries in sharing their genetic sequencing data, including Nigeria.

“The first vaccine trial started as early as 60 days after the genetic sequencing information from the virus was shared by China. And we have about 89 products that are currently under vaccine production. The number keeps getting updated because there is an accelerated process going on globally to try and found a vaccine.”

The decision by Nigeria’s government to make its citizens available for the vaccine trials has been criticized by many public commentators.

Citing various conspiracy theories, critics claim the vaccine trials would lead to mass deaths in the country.

They question why the trials weren’t conducted in China, where the virus originated, before being made available to the world for use.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

