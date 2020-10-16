COVID-19: FG lifts ban on sports, orders civil servants back to work

The Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19 on Thursday lifted the ban on sporting activities and directed all categories of civil servants to resume work with immediate effect.

The task force’s National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, disclosed this at its press briefing in Abuja.

Aliyu said: “It is therefore the informed recommendation of the PTF that Nigeria maintains Phase 3 of the response with further changes to address economic, socio-political and healthcare.

“In this regard, and effective from Monday, October 19, 2020 at a minute past midnight, the following guidelines will come into place.

“The lifting of restriction on outdoor sporting activities including football is in line with earlier consultations with the Federal Ministry of Youth Sport Development and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“However, this is limited to the actual sport itself not with mass gatherings.

“In this regard mass gathering including at sport events is still restricted as this represents an opportunity for the virus to spread with an increased rate of a second wave.

“For gatherings in enclosed places, this will continue to be limited to only 50 persons with physical distancing and compulsory wearing of face masks except for workplaces.

“The PTF also believes that it is now time to allow civil servants of all grades to resume work safely. Additional guidelines will be provided for heads of MDAs.

“Chief executives and heads of MDAs are responsible for ensuring the strict enforcement of non-pharmaceutical interventions, and making sure that their work environment is safe for the staff. Face masks are expected to be worn in every public building including govt offices.”

He further said, “We have developed guidelines with NCDC and the NYSC for the reopening of the orientation camps on November 10, 2020.

“The PTF has also arranged for additional safe bags to include the testing of all corps members and staff in the camps for COVID-19 prior to commencement of the orientation programmes.

“It is also time for schools to open but to open safely, and in this regard we have continued with providing guidelines and engagement with states to ensure close supervision and guidelines and oversight as schools open.”

