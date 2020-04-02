COVID-19: FG deletes tweet begging tech billionaire, Elon Musk

The Nigerian government has been caught in a tweet and delete storm after the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning pulled down a tweet in which it pleaded with American billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators to treat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk, worth an estimated $31.8bn, had taken to Twitter on Thursday to state that his firm had ventilators and was willing to donate to countries in dire need of them.

In its response, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning tagged the billionaire on Twitter, asking him to assist Nigeria.

The ministry had tweeted:

“Dear @Elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 to 500 ventilators to assist with Covid19 cases rising every day in Nigeria.”

Nigerians quickly took to social media to express their displeasure with the slavish nature of the plea.

As a result, the Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, said in a statement, that the tweet was ‘not authorised’.

The statement read:

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down. We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”

While the ministry was smart enough to show remorse, the same cannot be said of the Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad, who refused to delete his tweet and even re-tweeted similar pleas.

Buhari’s aide tweeted:

“Hello Elon, I woke up to this your tweet all over the TL, in this period of worldwide emergency getting ventilators is pretty hard no matter how much money you get, and that’s understandable! Nigeria, my dear country is in need. Kindly send 100s here, we really need them, thanks!”