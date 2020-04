COVID-19: FG blasts Oyakhilome for calling virus a scam

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called out the founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for describing the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to curtail it in Lagos, Ogun and FCT as a scam.

In an extraordinary rant, Oyakhilome had claimed the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government in Lagos and Abuja was a mere ruse to lay fibre optic cables in preparation for the launch of 5G technology in the country.

Reacting, the spokesman for the NOA, Mr Paul Ogenyi, said it was disheartening that while even the Pope and other respected clerics worldwide were helping to educate their followers on the dangers of COVID-19, Oyakhilome and his ilk decided to descend to the realm of speculation and spread misinformation.

“It is very unfortunate that in this sensitive time that some of our religious leaders are beginning to behave like they are uninformed. The Vatican has issued a directive that there should be no gatherings. The same has happened in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Nigeria has witnessed four deaths and many infections. So, I appeal to religious leaders to seek information if they are not sure of the facts.

“I am actually surprised that Pastor Oyakhilome is making this statement despite repeated clarifications by the Nigerian Communications Commission that 5G has nothing to do with coronavirus.

“Is he saying the lockdown in US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables? If that is what he said then he is not informed and he needs to be educated. Nigeria needs to come together to fight this pandemic. It is real and we must fight it. If this kind of information continues to be disseminated, we will be the worse for it.”

Oyakhilome had in a viral video stated that the lockdown was done to install 5G in Abuja and Lagos.

He had said,

“The Federal Government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically because of 5G in Abuja and Lagos.

“They had already tested 5G in Abuja and now they are digging in Lagos to get it ready. That is why they locked down Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G can be installed.

“I have said before that what killed people in Wuhan, China, was not the virus but the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours. The world is not dealing with a virus. This is the biggest deception in the world. You cannot hide from a virus by staying in your house.”

The popular televangelist is one of many clerics who see a nexus between the coronavirus pandemic and 5G technology.

In a sermon last Sunday, Pastor Oyakhilome quoted the book of revelation to buttress his arguments that COVID-19 was a ruse of the antichrist.