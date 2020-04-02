COVID-19: FG approves 7,000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution

The Federal Government has approved a total of 7,000 metric tonnes of grains for distribution to the poor and vulnerable amidst the lockdown directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a national briefing held on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Mustapha said the first tranche will go to the frontline states of the lockdown which includes Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He added that President Buhari has also approved limited exemptions for companies in the upstream sector to ensure steady gas supply for electricity.

The SGF had earlier revealed that the Federal Government has put in place protocols to remove bottlenecks during the period of lockdown directive.

While giving an update on developments and actions taken by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mustapha said bottlenecks will be eliminated following the development of an implementation guide which will subsequently be circulated widely.

So far, 174 Nigerians have tested positive for the disease with two deaths.