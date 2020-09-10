COVID-19: FCT leads as Nigeria records 176 new infections

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: FCT leads as Nigeria records 176 new infections

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 176 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 55,632.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led with 40 new cases followed by Lagos (34) and Plateau (26).

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-40 Lagos-34 Plateau-26 Enugu-14 Delta-12 Ogun-12 Ondo-9 Oyo-8 Ekiti-6 Ebonyi-4 Adamawa-2 Nasarawa-2 Kwara-2 Rivers-2 Edo-1 Osun-1 Bauchi-1”.

The NCDC added that so far a total of 43,610 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the number of fatalities now stands at 1,070.

,

Related Posts

Ghanaian Pastor murders wife in US

September 10, 2020

Buhari has proven to be lifeless – Aisha Yesufu

September 9, 2020

P&ID: Heads may roll – Malami

September 9, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply