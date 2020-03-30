COVID-19: Fani-Kayode says Illuminati are targeting Trump

With the world on its feet over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nigerian politician Femi Fani-Kayode has reiterated his claim that the Illuminati are to blame for the disease.

Recall that Fani-Kayode last week spun a theory in which he blamed the ancient secret group for the ravages of COVID-19.

Citing the work of German Philosopher GWF Hegel, Fani-Kayode argued that the Illuminati released the virus to increase state power and reduce world population.

Not satisfied with that, the former Nigerian Minister of Aviation now posits that the aim of the Illuminati is to wreck the American economy and extinguish the second term prospects of President Donald Trump.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, FFK said the Illuminati intend to turn the people on Trump by blaming him for the many coronavirus deaths.

He however stated that their plan would come unstuck and Trump would fulfill the lord’s plan for him to be reelected in 2020.

Read his tweet below:

“One of the many objectives of the Illuminati & those that are behind the coronavirus pandemic & the emergence of a New World Order is to get

@realDonaldTrump out of power in this year’s pres. election by sparking off a massive recession & crashing the American &world economy.

“They also want as many Americans to die from coronavirus as possible & blame it all on Trump. Despite all their efforts I’ve got news for them: they will fail miserably &

@realDonaldTrump will be back in power after the 2020 election. God has said it and so it shall be.

“I say this: the Bible says “surely they shall gather but it shall not be of me: whomsoever gathers against thee shall be scattered for thy sake”. The Lord raised, prepared, empowered &anointed u for leadership. You are the modern-day Cyrus of Isaiah 45.

“You came to save your nation and people from the agents of satan and to rebuild the walls of the Church. You cannot be removed, displaced or replaced and you cannot be disgraced out of office because the Lord is with you.

“You will win a second term, you will win it BIG and you will finish the good work that you have started. Thus sayest the Ancient of Days and the Lord of Hosts.