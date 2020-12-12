COVID-19: El-Rufai goes into isolation, again

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation over suspected contact with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor stated this on Saturday in a broadcast, noting that the measure was necessary as family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19.

El-Rufai said he is in self-isolation as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.

The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.

Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.

El-Rufai join Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is also self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the virus.

