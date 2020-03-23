COVID-19: Eko Hotel announces partial closure

As part of measures to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Eko Hotel & Suites has announced a partial closure of its services.

This follows the directive limiting social and religious gatherings to 20 persons per meeting point by the Lagos State Government to halt the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement issued on Sunday on its Facebook page, the hotel said it will temporarily close down some of its services including the spa, gym, pool, conference and banquet facilities.

Meanwhile, the hotel said the temporary closure would not affect other services, including parts of the hotel.

The statement read thus, “It is with great difficulty, but with the safety of you and our community in mind, that we have made the decision to temporarily close our Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the spa, gym, pool, and conference and banquet facilities.

“However, part of Eko Signature and Eko Hotel, as well as Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, Lagoon Breeze, 1415 Seafood and Steakhouse are still operational.

“We urge you to take the necessary precautionary steps advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in staying safe, as we fight COVID-19 together!”