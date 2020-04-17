COVID-19: Edo govt bans street trading

The Edo State Government on Thursday announced the ban on street trading across the state as it continues to enforce social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, which is among the worst hit in the country with 15 confirmed cases so far.

Philip Shaibu, the state deputy governor and Chairman, technical committee of Edo State’s COVID-19 taskforce, made the announcement while briefing journalists in the capital, benin City, noting that the state government will continue to take decisions in the best interest of the people.

“As part of these measures, we hereby announce a ban on street trading to restrict contacts among people and enforce social distancing. This is in the light of the fact that markets have been moved to public school premises to facilitate trading in essential commodities such as foodstuffs and medicine,” he said.

The Health Commissioner, Patrick Okundia also at the event announced that the state government will commence screening for residents starting with 10 dedicated centres in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the state government has set up screening centres across Oredo including six primary healthcare centres and four private hospitals to actualise plans to screen 500,000 persons with the ultimate goal of testing 5,000.