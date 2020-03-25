COVID-19: Ecobank Launches “StaySafe” Media Campaign

Today, 25 March 2020, Ecobank Nigeria launched a ‘StaySafeNigeria’ media campaign as part of its corporate actions to support measures to check the rising spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The integrated electronic and digital media campaign is a call to action, to create awareness and educate the populace on safety measures to adopt against the dreaded coronavirus (COVID -19).

The “StaySafeNigeria” campaign invites and mobilises every Nigerian to adopt safe practices and healthy hygiene habits to help contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

With a population of about 200 million, we believe prevention of COVID19 is much better than cure.

We must therefore place top priority on getting everyone to curb the spread or at least minimise the spread of the virus now. We cannot risk a full pandemic in Nigeria as our health infrastructure and personnel could be thoroughly overwhelmed in an unimaginable manner.

The campaign focuses on simple tips to stay safe. This includes – washing hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and clean water, maintaining social distance, properly covering your nose when sneezing, refraining from touching your face, mouth and nose.

The “StaySafeNigeria” messages will be in Pidgin, Ibo, Hausa, Yoruba and English on radio, electronic and social media taking the message easily to the grassroots.

This campaign is in addition to the measures we have put in place to protect our staff, customers and other stakeholders since the outbreak of the disease.

We encourage all our customers to avoid non-essential contacts in achieving their banking needs by utilizing our digital solutions to easily access their bank accounts, make contactless payments, transfer funds and carry out other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices without visiting our branches.

We believe that the benefits of this campaign will endure as it will entrench good hygiene conduct in Nigeria even after we overcome coronavirus.

We therefore invite you to join us in this campaign to save lives. Act Now!

#StaySafeNigeria

#StaySafeNaija

#Staysafe

Na Ecobank say make una StaySafe o.

Patrick Akinwuntan

CEO – Ecobank Nigeria