COVID-19: Doctors go naked to protest lack of protective equipment

Medical doctors in Germany have posted naked selfies to draw attention to healthcare workers fighting on the coronavirus frontline without protective equipment and gear.

According to the group Blanke Bedenken, the aim of the nude protests is to tell Germany’s health ministers that their calls over several months for more protective gear weren’t heard.

They said ‘when we run out of what little we have, we look like this’, suggesting that going to work without PPE in the current crisis is like being in the buff.

One GP in the group told ÄrzteZeitung: “The nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection.”

Members of the group said they felt at risk from coronavirus and many doctors have repeatedly asked for more kit since the first cases of the bug in Germany in January.

Firms producing the equipment increased the amount they were producing but still didn’t meet demands.

Filter masks, goggles, gloves and aprons were frequently requested by medical practices, clinics and care homes but they say their needs have barely been met, The Mirror writes.

