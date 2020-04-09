COVID-19: Chinese doctors hit Nigeria

Medical doctors from China on Wednesday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to help with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The medical personnel who landed around 5:15 pm were received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao, senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and others.

The doctors – experts in infectious diseases, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anaesthesiology – were all wearing face masks as they filed out of the aircraft.

They will spend 30 days in the country.

The visit of the medical team had been mired in controversy with the Nigerian Medical Association and various groups opposing the initiative.

But the CCECC which facilitated the visit said the Chinese doctors were coming to treat its staff, adding that they would be coming with their drugs, and equipment to carry out COVID-19 tests on the company’s workers in the country.

Liao, in a statement on Tuesday, also disclosed that the medical team would be coming with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.

He noted,

“All members of the working team have tested negative for COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by spending 14 days in quarantine.

“The primary purpose of the team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance. They are also coming with adequate personal protective equipment and medical items for the employees.”

The director explained that under the directive of the Embassy China in Nigeria and in response to the Federal Government’s request, the medical team may also share with their Nigerian counterparts effective methods on COVID-19 containment.

Liao explained that in keeping with its corporate value, ‘stride with Nigeria,’ the construction giant would be participating in the construction of two COVID-19 response facilities in the Federal Capital Territory for free.

“The facilities are a 196-bed treatment centre at ThisDay dome in collaboration with Sahara Group and Arise Television and the 150-bed Idu depot treatment centre,” he added.