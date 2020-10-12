COVID-19: cases spike in Lagos as Nigeria toll hits 60,266

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 163 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 60,266.

This was disclosed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying Lagos state – the epicentre of the pandemic here – led with 113 new cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“163 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113 Kaduna-21 Osun-8 Ondo-5 Oyo-5 Ogun-3 Bayelsa-2 Taraba-2 Edo-1 FCT-1 Katsina-1 Plateau-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 51,735 patients have been discharged having recovered from the virus while the death toll remains 1,115.

