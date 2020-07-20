COVID-19: Breakthrough as Oxford vaccine produces immune response

There may be some light in the end of the tunnel as scientists in the UK have made a breakthrough in the search of a vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The results of tests carried out by Oxford University and published on Monday say first findings from a human trial to develop a coronavirus vaccine show it is safe and induces a strong immune reaction.

“Authors say further clinical studies, including in older adults, should be done with this vaccine,” the Lancet medical journal said of the trial which had 1,077 participants.

The university’s Prof Sarah Gilbert, who was co-author of the study, said: “There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise.

“As well as continuing to test our vaccine in phase-three trials, we need to learn more about the virus – for example, we still do not know how strong an immune response we need to provoke to effectively protect against Sars-Cov-2 infection.

“If our vaccine is effective, it is a promising option as these types of vaccine can be manufactured at large scale.

“A successful vaccine against Sars-Cov-2 could be used to prevent infection, disease and death in the whole population, with high-risk populations such as hospital workers and older adults prioritised to receive vaccination.”

