COVID-19: Backlash over Trump’s joyride

President Trump has come in for heavy criticism over his decision to greet supporters in a drive-past outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19.

There are concerns the US president, who wore a mask, may have endangered Secret Service staff inside the car.

This is as White House spokesperson Judd Deere said the trip on Sunday had been “cleared by the medical team as safe”.

The president has been in hospital since Friday, after he announced hours earlier that he and wife Melania had tested positive for the virus.

In the surprise trip Sunday, Trump waved to well-wishers from behind the glass of a sealed car after tweeting that he would leave Walter Reed hospital to pay a “surprise visit” to “patriots” outside.

Experts say the president’s short car trip broke public health advice to quarantine when seeking treatment for the virus, and may have put Secret Service agents inside the vehicle at risk of infection.

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of Covid-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures,” tweeted Dr James Philips, a non-military physician at Walter Reed.

He said that those inside the president’s car were at risk of getting ill and would need to quarantine for 14 days.

Democrats have also criticised the trip, with House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries tweeting: “We need leadership. Not photo ops.”

But the White House’s Judd Deere defended the move, saying “appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE [personal protective equipment]”.

Covid-19 has infected more than 7.4 million and killed 207,000 people across the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

President Trump’s diagnosis has scuppered his election campaign, as he faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden on 3 November.

