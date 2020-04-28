COVID-19: Atiku’s son finally cleared

Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, the son of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, said he has finally been cleared and discharged after 40 days of coronavirus treatment.

In a statement Monday, he expressed thanks that his discharge came in the Ramadan – a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah.

He thanked the Almighty God for his recovery and expressed deep appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill while he was being treated.

He said,

“In the course of life, we have no idea what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future.

“When the coronavirus first broke out in far away China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected. This is one of the everlasting lessons I can’t forget for the rest of my life. Indeed, I have been humbled by this experience. Words cannot sufficiently convey the depth of my joy over my recovery and discharge.

“Since I tested positive after my return from abroad and my isolation for treatment, I was inundated with incredible expressions of goodwill by Nigerians. This pandemic has united the rich and the poor and, indeed, the rest of the world against this novel lethal virus that has caused economic and social disruptions globally.”

He added,

“No matter our problems, however, we shouldn’t lose hope in our own country. Despite the limitations of our health system, the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have done tremendously well, despite these daunting challenges.

“Our doctors, nurses and other front line health workers also deserve accolades for their sacrifices and professionalism during this challenging period of our country.”

He stated that the coronavirus has caught the world off guard and also revealed the weaknesses of the health systems in the developing world.

“Thanks to coronavirus outbreak, we are now coming to terms with the necessity of adequate funding of our healthcare system. This disease has brought the rich, the poor and the powerful to a common level.”

He said this is the time the nation’s policymakers should reset the national priorities and give the health system adequate attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

