COVID-19: Atiku asks FG to distribute N10,000 to households

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Federal Government to pay each household N10,000 as a supplement for foodstuff within the period in which many are confined to their homes as a result of the lockdown in place.

Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, made this call on Wednesday when he donated N50million as relief fund to support the Federal Government’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Wazirin Adamawa said it is the right of governments at the federal and state levels to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them to survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their own safety.

He said: “At an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, the government should devise modalities to distribute N10,000 as a supplement for foodstuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind”.

He praised the Federal and State Governments for taking precautionary measures in containing the spread of the virus in the country.

So far, one person has died from coronavirus in Nigeria with about 46 infected.