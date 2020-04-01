COVID-19: Armed robbers strike using POS machines

Undeterred by the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, armed robbers have reportedly attacked travellers using POS machines.

Days after the blocking of Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway to forestall the spread of Coronavirus into Ebonyi state, the daredevil armed robbers ambushed passengers and robbed them of their luggage and money.

The victims were passengers who had hidden in the bush as to avoid being caught at the checkpoint manned by police, soldiers with the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

Some say the bandits had POS machines, commanded their victims who have ATM cards to transfer monies to given bank account.

One of the robbers who was in the custody of military personnel, Ifeanyi Eze, told INDEPENDENT that they were only collecting money from the passengers because they spoiled their crops.

The Nkalagu-born man said he was frying plantain in Lagos until he returned over the COVID-19.

Another arrested suspect who gave his name as Ifeanyi Ochu, who said he is from Enugu state, was wearing a black vest with inscriptions: SECURITY.

His excuse was that he was merely helping those that were stranded to get into Ebonyi state.