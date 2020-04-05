COVID-19: APC chieftain nabbed for slandering Minister

Operatives from the office of the Inspector General of police have arrested a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, James Okugo Nwanjoku, over alleged social media claim on the Coronavirus status of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema.

Nwanjoku, an APC Youth Leader in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, was whisked away from his father’s palace in Oduma, Friday evening, and detained at the Police Area Command in Enugu, to be moved to Abuja later today (Sunday), Guardian writes.

Mr Onyeama had earlier accused the chieftain of publishing false information against him and his personnel assistant, Mr. Flavour Eze in the social media to the effect that they had contracted the deadly virus.

In a petition from his counsel, Enechi Onyia (SAN), the Minister had demanded a retraction of the said comments from Nwanjoku or be prepared to face litigation.

Following his petition, a team of policemen had stormed Oduma community in Aninri Council of the state Friday and arrested Nwanjoku, whose father is the community’s traditional ruler.