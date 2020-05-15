COVID-19: Another Professor dies in Nigeria

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has claimed the life of yet another professor in Nigeria as it continues to ravage the university community.

Bello Agaie, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, is the latest casualty of the dreaded virus.

He was until his death the President, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association.

Prof Agaie also served as the former Dean of Students Affairs at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

His demise was confirmed Thursday night by the Niger State Government.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje, made the announcement on Twitter.

She tweeted:

“Governor Abubakar Sani of Niger State has revealed that so far, ten persons have been confirmed positive for coronavirus out of 202 samples collected and tested.

“Meanwhile, Niger State has lost a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Bello Agaie of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University to COVID-19.”

The statement prayed that the Almighty Allah have mercy on the deceased and grant him Aljannatu Firdausi.

Earlier, Prof. Monsuru Emiola of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), a native of Oyo State had died from complications arising from COVID-19.

This comes weeks after no fewer than seven university dons died after contracting the virus.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), over 5000 Nigerians have been infected by the virus with 167 deaths.

