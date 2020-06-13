COVID-19: Anambra traders flogged for face mask violations

Traders in Anmabra State are being flogged in a bid to enforce the wearing of face masks as a means of curbing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Enforcement officials of the COVID-19 task force set up by the Anambra State Government on Friday stormed Eke Awka Market to ensure total compliance with the directive.

Offenders of the compulsory mask wearing law received strokes of the cane from the enforcement officials.

The enforcement officers were seen at the entrances to the market with canes as they ensured that no individual entered the market without a facemask on.

One of market leaders, Chibuzor Ibezim, said they decided to be more serious with the facemasks enforcement to see if the government could rescind its decision on the market closure.

He said: “It’s unfortunate they took the decision of closing the market. But you can see we are not resting on our oars in enforcing the protocols, despite the resistance from the defaulters. More than 90 percent of people in the market are wearing the mask.

“We plead with the government not to go ahead with the closure because it will affect us badly. We’re still suffering from the losses we incurred during the period of lockdown.”

One of the victims of the flogging, a middle aged woman who pleaded anonymity, said flogging defaulters of facemasks was not the best way to enforce the order.

“Actually, I have facemask, but I forgot it at home. But is that why they should be flogging us like children? They should find a better way of making people see the need of using the masks.”

