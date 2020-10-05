COVID-19: 58 new cases in Nigeria as transmission slows

Nigeria on Sunday recorded its lowest daily toll of Coronavirus (COVID-19) after 58 patients tested positive for the disease.

This was disclosed in a tweet Sunday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying the infections were recorded across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), bringing the country’s toll to 59,345.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“58 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-18 Lagos-15 Katsina-10 Ogun-5 Kaduna-4 Edo-3 Ekiti-1 FCT-1 Ondo-1”

The NCDC added that so far, a total of 50,768 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll remains 1,113.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

