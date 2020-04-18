COVID-19: 4 new deaths as Nigeria toll hits 493

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria increased to 493 after 51 new infections were recorded on Friday.

Also, the number of fatalities recorded from the pandemic shot up to 17 after four victims passed away.

This was disclosed in tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, two in Oyo, two in Katsina, one in Ogun, one in Ekiti.

“As of 10:10 pm on the 17th of April, there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159; Deaths: 17.”