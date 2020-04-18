COVID-19: 4 new deaths as Nigeria toll hits 493

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVID-19: 4 new deaths as Nigeria toll hits 493

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria increased to 493 after 51 new infections were recorded on Friday.

Also, the number of fatalities recorded from the pandemic shot up to 17 after four victims passed away.

This was disclosed in tweet late Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, two in Oyo, two in Katsina, one in Ogun, one in Ekiti.

“As of 10:10 pm on the 17th of April, there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159; Deaths: 17.”

,

Related Posts

Nigerians mourn Abba Kyari’s death

April 18, 2020

Rivers State Police Commissioner redeployed

April 18, 2020

COVID-19: Kaduna Imam sacked for cancelling prayers

April 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *