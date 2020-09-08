COVID-19: 4 new deaths as Nigeria toll climbs

Nigeria on Monday recorded 155 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 55,160.

This was confirmed in a late-night tweet Monday by the Nigeria centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, four new deaths were recorded from the infections across 15 states and the FCT.

See a breakdown of the new cases below.

“155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-42 Plateau-25 Rivers-16 Ebonyi-10 Abia-9 Ogun-9 FCT-9 Osun-7 Katsina-6 Kaduna-6 Ekiti-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Anambra-2 Akwa Ibom-2 Kano-1”

The health agency added that so far a total of 43,231 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus while the number of fatalities now stands at 1,061.

