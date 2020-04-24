COVID-19: 3 doctors test positive in Lagos

Three doctors practicing at Alimosho General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the Medical Guild on Thursday in a statement on its Instagram account.

Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr Ismail Ajibowo, Chairman and Secretary of the guild respectively, said that the three doctors had been admitted at different isolation facilities in Lagos for treatment.

They said that the medical conditions of their three members were stable, and were enjoying the support of the guild.

The guild leaders also said that the doctors at Alimosho General Hospital, Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) had been exposed to COVID-19 cases.

“Since the incident, we have been working with our representatives in those centres, and the Medical Directors of the facilities to ensure testing of those involved.

“This is with a plan for care in the unfortunate incident of positive cases,” they said.

The doctors said that they would engage the state government on the need to designate all doctors as the frontline workers, provide them with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and incentives due to risks they were exposed to.

The leaders warned medical doctors against attending to patients without adequate PPE, due to the community transmission and varying symptoms of COVID-19, stressing that all patients were COVID-19 suspects.

“We should also adopt rational use of PPEs, while adopting the slogan of ‘No PPE, No work,” Sodipo and Ajibowo said.

They expressed the guild’s appreciation for the enormous sacrifice and efforts that members were making in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is in spite of the serious risk to everyone of us, and most, especially our families and the loved ones,” they said.