COVID-19: 254 dead as Nigeria toll hits 8733

Nigeria recorded 389 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8,733.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet late Wednesday as the pandemic continues to grow in the country.

Data from the NCDC shows that of the new cases, 256 were in Lagos, Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2, Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-2, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1 and Anambra-1.

NCDC said 2501 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, while the number of fatalities rose to 254, as five people were confirmed dead within 24 hours.

Also, the number of states, including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case is now 36 after Kogi finally got its index case.

The country has so far tested 48,544 persons since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the centre.

This leaves a lot to be desired as it’s less than 0.4% of the country’s population.

