COVID-19: 200 dead as Nigeria toll hits 6677

Nigeria recorded 284 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 6,677.

This was disclosed in a tweet Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the agency, of the total confirmed cases, 1,840 have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 200 victims have lost their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 12 states and the FCT with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 199 cases.

A further breakdown of the figures showed that Rivers had 26 new cases, Oyo 19 cases, the FCT and Borno eight each, Plateau seven, Jigawa six, Kano, five, Abia two, and the quartet of Ekiti, Delta, Kwara, and Taraba each recorded one case.

Kogi and Cross River states have yet to record an index case for the dreaded disease.