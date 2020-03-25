COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Lagos as toll hits 46

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has announced two new cases of the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Lagos and Osun state.

In an announcement Tuesday night, the NCDC said both new cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.

Following the new data, Lagos leads with infections of COVID-19 with 30 active cases while the country has a total number of 46 cases.

In a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic, Nigeria has closed its international airports but local flights are still ongoing.

There are also various degrees of lockdowns in the states depending on the rate of infection.

