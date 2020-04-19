COVID-19: 19 deaths as Nigeria’s toll hits 542

The number of deaths from coronavirus hit 19 on Saturday as the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria shot to 542.

This was disclosed on Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), noting that a total of 166 recoveries have been recorded so far.

“Forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Ekiti. As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.

Amongst the recorded coronavirus deaths was that of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, who passed away in Lagos.

Kyari died of the lethal infection on Friday after testing positive for it earlier in March.

The late Chief of Staff was buried on Saturday at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja according to Islamic rites.