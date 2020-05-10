COVID-19: 160 Nigerians evacuated from US arrive Abuja

About 160 Nigerians who were stranded in the United States following the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown have returned to the country.

A plane carrying the evacuees arrived on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Boeing 787 Ethiopian Airlines plane touched down at the airport in the Federal Capital Territory just before midday.

Of the 160 returnees, 92 are male, 60 females, and eight infants.

This is in continuation of the Federal Government’s move to evacuate hundreds of stranded Nigerians willing to return home from various countries hit by the virus.

The government stationed five luxury buses and a coaster bus at the airport to move the returnees to isolation centres in compliance with the laid down procedure for tackling the pandemic.

