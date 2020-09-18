COVID-19: 131 new cases in Nigeria; global toll surpasses 30 million

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 131 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 56,735.

This was disclosed in a tweet late Thursday by the Nigeria centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the health agency, Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, led with 45 new cases followed by Plateau and Kaduna with 17 each.

See a breakdown of the new cases across states below.

“131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-45 Kaduna-17 Plateau-17 FCT-16 Delta-6 Niger-6 Kwara-5 Oyo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Cross River-2 Ekiti-2 Enugu-2 Osun-2 Sokoto-2 Bauchi-1 Ebonyi-1 Katsina-1 Rivers-1”

The NCDC added that so far a total of 48,092 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 1,093.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University reports that the global toll from coronavirus moved past the 30 million mark Thursday, with about 960,000 deaths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

