COVID-19: 12 dead as Nigeria toll rises to 407

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed thirty-four new cases of coronavirus in the country as the pandemic continues to explode.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night, the NCDC added that deaths from coronavirus-related cases have now increased to 12, with 407 infected.

The agency tweeted, “Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta, one in Niger.

“As of 11:20 pm on the 15th of April, there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

“Number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID-19: 19 + FCT. Currently, Lagos has 232 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Kano- 16, Edo- 15, Oyo- 11, Ogun- nine, Katsina- seven, Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- six, Kwara- four, Delta- four, Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers -two,Niger- two, Benue- one, and Anambra- one.”

According to John Hopkins University, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus exceeded two million globally with over 125,000 dead.