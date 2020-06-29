COVID-19: 114 members healed in our church – Oyedepo

The founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says 114 members of his church have been healed of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Oyedepo said this while delivering a sermon on Sunday, insisting that it was ironic that markets were open in Lagos and Ogun states while churches remained close.

The affluent cleric said he wondered why the church which had the power to heal people remained closed while markets were open.

“Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week,” he said.

“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”

He said people in marketplaces no longer observe social distancing or hygiene but the church is being suppressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in what he termed anti-church virus.

“No handwashing, no nothing, everyone is in the market running over each other every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!

“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right but now determined by some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the priest. This is no longer coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun. It is now anti-church virus clean and clear,” he added.

