COVD-19: Nigeria toll hits 39,539 after 591 new cases

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on COVD-19: Nigeria toll hits 39,539 after 591 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 591 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39,539.

The latest surge in cases was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Friday.

According to the NCDC, Oyo State led with 191 new cases, while Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, recorded 168 cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases below.

“591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Oyo-191 Lagos-168 FCT-61 Ondo-29 Osun-26 Ebonyi-24 Edo-23 Ogun-14 Rivers-13 Akwa Ibom-12 Kaduna-10 Katsina-6 Borno-4 Ekiti-3 Delta-3 Imo-3 Niger-1”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 16,559 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 845 deaths have now been recorded.

,

Related Posts

Nigerian Officer garlanded by US Navy

July 25, 2020
Police

Police confirm kidnap of Tito group CEO in Makurdi

July 25, 2020

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, to run for President

July 25, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply