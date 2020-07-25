COVD-19: Nigeria toll hits 39,539 after 591 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded 591 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39,539.

The latest surge in cases was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Friday.

According to the NCDC, Oyo State led with 191 new cases, while Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, recorded 168 cases.

See a breakdown of the new cases below.

“591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Oyo-191 Lagos-168 FCT-61 Ondo-29 Osun-26 Ebonyi-24 Edo-23 Ogun-14 Rivers-13 Akwa Ibom-12 Kaduna-10 Katsina-6 Borno-4 Ekiti-3 Delta-3 Imo-3 Niger-1”

The health agency added that so far, a total of 16,559 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 845 deaths have now been recorded.

