Coutinho, Willian, headed for Arsenal

Premier League giants Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brazil duo Willian and Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season.

Reports in the UK claim super agent Kia Joorabchian is reportedly looking to bring his Brazilian clients to North London ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Both players’ future appear uncertain with Willian set to become a free agent having so far failed to agree terms on a new deal to keep him at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to join Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham with Jose Mourinho looking to be reunited with the player.

Meanwhile Barcelona are understood to be desperate to get Coutinho off their wage bill having failed to impress at the Nou Camp following his ill-fated switch from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho, 28, has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich where he has helped them claim the domestic double, but it is unlikely they will turn his stay into a permanent transfer.

The Mirror reports that Joorabchian is vying to bring Willian and Coutinho to Arsenal having already secured David Luiz’s future at Arsenal.

They claim that due to Arsenal having limited funds available, and with the club only able to buy payers if they sell members of their squad, both Willian and Coutinho are seen as attractive options.

Willian won’t require a fee as he would be brought in on a free, while Coutinho is understood to once again be allowed to leave on loan.

