Coutinho to Shun United Move out of ‘Respect’ for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho is set to snub a move to Manchester United this summer out of respect to former club Liverpool.

The Brazil international is widely expected to leave Barcelona in the transfer window after a below-par season with the Catalans.

United were thought to be the frontrunners for the 27-year-old and were understood to be weighing up a move for the attacking midfielder should Frenchman Paul Pogba leave this summer.

However, Sky Sports report that Coutinho is unwilling to consider a move to Old Trafford after his spell at Liverpool from 2013-2018.

After impressing for the Reds over a couple seasons, the Brazilian, fondly referred to as ‘O Magico’, earned a club record £142m.move to Barcelona in January 2018.

However, the attacking midfielder has struggled over the past 18 months in Spain and is set to leave this summer.

A return to the North West with United appeared to be on the cards, but Coutinho’s Liverpool links seem to have put paid to that move.

French giants Paris-Saint Germain are also said to be interested in landing the midfielder, who is currently representing Brazil at the Copa America.