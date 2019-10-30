Court summons Lagos Speaker, Obasa, over probe of Ambode

A high court in Lagos has summoned Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the state house of assembly, over the ongoing probe of 820 buses procured by the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, ex-governor of the state.

Yetunde Adesanya, the chief judge, gave the order on Tuesday after an ex-parte motion was moved by Tayo Oyetibo, Ambode’s lawyer, in a suit against the assembly.

The judge also summoned Azeez Sanni, the house clerk; Fatai Mojeed, chairman of the ad hoc committee set up by the house to probe the procurement; and members of the committee including Gbolahan Yishawu, A.A Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M.L Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T.A Adewale and O.S Afinni.

Adesanya ordered the defendants to appear before the court at 9am on Wednesday.

In the statement of claim before the court, Ambode said the procurement of the buses was well captured in the 2018 appropriation bill which was duly approved by the house.

The ex-governor denied receiving any letter from the state assembly, alleging that the lawmakers were biased against him based on their pronouncements on the floor of the house without hearing his side.

The ex-governor is seeking, among others, an injunction restraining the defendants “whether by themselves, their servants, agents and or representatives from representing or continue to represent to the public” that he procured 820 buses in breach of budgetary approval.